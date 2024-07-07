ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,188,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,919,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $99.35 and a 12-month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

