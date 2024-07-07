Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,864. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

