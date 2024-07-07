CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,207,000 after acquiring an additional 380,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CoStar Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.