Cove Private Wealth LLC Sells 403 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cove Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,449,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 360,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.67. The stock had a trading volume of 445,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,870. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

