Cronos (CRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.25 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0842 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.24 billion and $6.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00045411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

