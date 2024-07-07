DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
About DAVIDsTEA
