Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $206.24 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.75 or 0.00022394 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $206.24 million and $1.33 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00080318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010588 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,173,517 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

