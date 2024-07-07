DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.86 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 6% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $126.66 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,239.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.05 or 0.00589041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00112346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00272047 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00041025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00064248 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,113,878,368 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

