DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,218 shares of company stock worth $5,183,359. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 1,621,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,667. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.73, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

