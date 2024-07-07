Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins upped their target price on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 15,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.05, for a total value of C$1,830,693.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,886 shares of company stock valued at $15,226,504. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama stock opened at C$127.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a one year low of C$84.19 and a one year high of C$129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$122.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

