Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Research analysts at Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.54. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

