Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $279.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $214.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

