easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 640

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.47) to GBX 640 ($8.10) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 465.40 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 480.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 517.58. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 350 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 591.07 ($7.48). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.04.
