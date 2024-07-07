Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.