Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
