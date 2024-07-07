Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0023

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $839,021.17 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001413 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,842,255 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

