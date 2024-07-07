Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $746,173.42

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $746,173.42 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046438 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 78,162,265 coins and its circulating supply is 78,162,905 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

