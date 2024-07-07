Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

ET stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097,074 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

