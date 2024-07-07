Ergo (ERG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $680,930.77

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001566 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $67.37 million and approximately $680,930.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00558954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00267699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,262,475 coins and its circulating supply is 76,263,069 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

