Ergo Price Hits $0.89 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and $687,533.62 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,312.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.54 or 0.00563132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00111144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00035595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00271539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040457 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062912 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,257,723 coins and its circulating supply is 76,258,371 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

