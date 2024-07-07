Ethereum Classic Price Hits $20.22 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $20.22 or 0.00035501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.99 billion and $130.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00563527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00111856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00272978 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063189 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,823,183 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

