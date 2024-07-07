Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Cap of $366.51 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion and approximately $10.95 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,049.16 or 0.05255424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,757 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

