Evercore ISI Reaffirms “In-Line” Rating for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0 %

BK stock opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $60,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 43.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

