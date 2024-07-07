Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 704,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.