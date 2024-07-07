Family Firm Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 462,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

