Family Firm Inc. Has $485,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.71. 1,308,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $114.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $107.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.