Family Firm Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. 35,541,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,969,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

