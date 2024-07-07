Fei USD (FEI) One Day Volume Hits $114,627.43

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.35 million and $114,627.43 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009149 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,988.76 or 0.99947329 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00067511 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94861203 USD and is down -0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $125,897.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.