Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002045 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $105.71 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00045899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars.

