Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $43.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $283,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

