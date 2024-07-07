First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.15.

FHN stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

