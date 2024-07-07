FlatQube (QUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $594.54 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
FlatQube Profile
FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.
Buying and Selling FlatQube
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars.
