Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,094 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $123.61. 1,492,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,379. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

