Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,866 shares of company stock worth $307,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.96. 293,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

