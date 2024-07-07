GateToken Price Hits $7.02 on Top Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $7.02 or 0.00012049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $653.29 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,099,638 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,100,176.17261961 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 6.79651945 USD and is up 4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $4,567,331.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

