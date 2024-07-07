General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $211.94 and a one year high of $302.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

