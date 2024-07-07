Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $170.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after buying an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,261,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

