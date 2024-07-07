Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.68.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.22. 1,345,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,987. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.