GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys 1,070 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $150.51. 1,684,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.