GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,382,161. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $841.65. 181,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $765.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.38. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

