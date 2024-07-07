GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $437,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 5,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $386.87. 859,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,939. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.64 and a 12-month high of $391.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.