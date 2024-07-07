GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,488 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

