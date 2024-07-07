GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,082 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 950,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

