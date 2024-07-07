GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 1,481 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,847,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.84 and a 200-day moving average of $243.86. The company has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

