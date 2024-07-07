GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 15,330 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,330 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.2% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $130,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.93. 5,950,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,163. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

