GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 339 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.98. 6,198,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

