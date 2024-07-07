GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 4,016 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $52,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $937,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,445,000 after purchasing an additional 65,850 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VIG traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. 775,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,342. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

