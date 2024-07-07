GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 581 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after acquiring an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,580,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

HON stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $212.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.73. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

