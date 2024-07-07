GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 958,154 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958,154 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,833,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,588,000 after acquiring an additional 459,546 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,759,000 after buying an additional 433,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,540. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

