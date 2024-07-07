GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned about 0.44% of iShares Global Utilities ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JXI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares Global Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 13,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.