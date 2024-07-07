Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) PT Lowered to GBX 440 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 440 ($5.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPE. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.32) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.35).

Shares of GPE opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 370.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 384.65. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 328.50 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.40 ($5.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -334.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,238.10%.

In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Karen Green acquired 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,895.65 ($25,165.25). In other Great Portland Estates news, insider Mark Anderson acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,101 ($21,630.41). Also, insider Karen Green purchased 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.24) per share, with a total value of £19,895.65 ($25,165.25). Insiders purchased 10,919 shares of company stock worth $3,729,825 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

